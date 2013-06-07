European Medicines Agency and EUnetHTA review progress of their cooperation

The European Medicines Agency and EUnetHTA, the European network for Health Technology Assessment (HTA), met to review the progress of their cooperation in London on May 14, it was reported today (June 7). This was the sixth meeting since the start of their collaboration in 2010.

The focus of this meeting was on how regulators and HTA bodies can work together to facilitate drug development by cooperating in giving advice to pharmaceutical companies. EUnetHTA is piloting joint early dialogue with technology sponsors by a number of national HTA agencies and the EMA has a scientific advice program in place to guide companies in the design of trials that will generate appropriate evidence to enable better decision-making by all players in the health care systems of European Union member states.