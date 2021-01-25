European nod for Bavencio in first-line bladder cancer

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and New York-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have secured a new European approval for the checkpoint blocker Bavencio (avelumab), in bladder cancer.

The decision covers use of the immuno-oncology product as monotherapy for the first-line maintenance treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC), after chemotherapy.

The decision is based on results from the JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial, which showed a significant improvement in median overall survival (OS) for the treatment group.