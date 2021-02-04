European regulator acting fast on Novavax vaccine

A scientific panel of the European Medicines Agency has kicked off a rolling review of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID‑19 vaccine being developed by US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX).

Pre-clinical and clinical studies in adults have produced data which indicate the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells targeting the virus.

Towards the end of January, the firm announced a major Phase III trial in the UK had met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a vaccine efficacy of 89.3%.