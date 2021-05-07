European regulator reiterates safety of coronavirus vaccines

Minutes from the May meeting of the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee show the panel has reaffirmed the positive benefit-risk ratio of approved coronavirus vaccines.

The EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) met over three days at the start of May, with safety advice relating to vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) among the topics for discussion.

The PRAC is charged with evaluating safety signals from the use of the vaccines, as part of Europe’s pharmacovigilance efforts.