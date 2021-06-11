European regulator reviews coronavirus vaccine safety signals

Notes from the June meeting of the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee (PRAC) has concluded that people who have previously had capillary leak syndrome must not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) coronavirus vaccine.

The advice is based on an in-depth review of six cases of capillary leak syndrome in people who had received the jab, branded as Vaxzevria.

The PRAC concluded that there is a risk of recurrence in people who have previously been diagnosed with the condition, should they be given the vaccine.