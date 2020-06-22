European regulator to consider Bavencio as first-line bladder cancer option

The European medicines regulator is to review a bid from Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and New York’s Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to extend the marketable use of Bavencio (avelumab).

The collaborators want to offer the immuno-oncology therapy for first-line maintenance treatment of locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC).

Bavencio lags behind alternative I-O options, taking in 103 million euros ($114 million) sales in 2019, an increase of 44% from the prior year.