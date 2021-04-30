European submission for COVID-19 vaccination in children

The first coronavirus vaccine for children could soon be available in Europe, after Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) submitted to broaden the Conditional Marketing Authorization for their Comirnaty jab.
The regulatory bid comes several weeks after the firms submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration to broaden the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the same way.
If approved, the firms will be able to offer the coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, with Phase III data showing the therapy is safe and effective for this age group.
