Monday 27 July 2026

Evofem Biosciences re-files for FDA approval of Amphora

Biotechnology
26 November 2019
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US biotech firm Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) has announced the resubmission of its New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its lead candidate Amphora (L-lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) for the prevention of pregnancy.

Market reaction was mixed; the firm’s shares gained 2% pre-market, but were down 1.13% at $6.15 by mid-morning, having dropped as low as $5.87.

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