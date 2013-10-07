Evolva to license EV-077 to Serodus

Switzerland-based Evolva Holding (SIX: EVE) and Norwegian biopharma company Serodus (Oslo Axess: SER) have signed a binding term sheet for the clinical development of EV-077, Evolva’s compound targeted at diabetic nephropathy (progressive kidney disease caused by diabetes).

The parties aim to sign a full license agreement no later than December 31 this year, allowing Serodus to initiate the next clinical study on EV-077 in the second quarter of 2014.

Preclinical and initial clinical studies conducted by Evolva have indicated that EV-077 can reduce vascular inflammation which causes damage to the kidneys – in particular in patients with diabetes. Due to Evolva’s focus on ingredients for health, wellness and nutrition, EV-077 is a legacy asset. Hence the out-licensing fulfills the company’s goal of finding a suitable partner to advance it to the next stage of clinical trials. Serodus aims to bring EV-077 further through clinical development and at a future time point decide whether Serodus or a partner will conduct the final clinical trials.