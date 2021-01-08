Evommune in-licenses assets from Lilly's Dermira

Privately-held inflammation specialist Evommune has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) subsidiary Dermira to develop and commercialize three development programs.

These investigational compounds include IRAK4/TrkA, a small molecule that broadly inhibits innate inflammation, RORγt, a small molecule addressing Th17 mediated inflammation and MRGPRX2, a small molecule to treat chronic pruritus.

"Our leadership team was pivotal in the original development of these compounds at Dermira"