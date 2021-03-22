Evotec inks another drug discovery deal with Takeda

Germany-based biotech Evotec (EVT: Xetra) has entered into a multi-RNA target alliance with Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) with the aim of discovering and developing RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics for highly attractive targets that are difficult to address via more conventional approaches.
The companies last year also entered into a collaboration, under which Evotec is delivering clinical candidates for Takeda to pursue into clinical development.
Evotec and Takeda will jointly identify and develop small molecules targeting a range of RNA targets aligned with Takeda's research and development areas. The collaboration will leverage Evotec's extensive RNA targeting platform to optimally identify promising RNA sequences to target with small molecule ligands that can be developed into potentially first-in-class therapeutics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze