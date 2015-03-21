Evotec signs 250 million-euro major multi-component alliance with Sanofi

German biotech company Evotec (EVT: EXTRA) said on Friday that a definitive agreement for a major multi-component strategic alliance over the next five years has been signed with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext; SAN). Evotec’s shares rose 7.3% to 3.99 euros on the news.

The previously-announced transaction is expected to close March 31, 2015. This successfully concludes the exclusive negotiations for a major multi-component strategic collaboration which the two companies entered into in December.