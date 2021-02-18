Sunday 11 January 2026

Evox Therapeutics raises $95.4 million in over-subscribed financing round

Biotechnology
18 February 2021
evox_company

Oxford University, UK, biotech spinout Evox Therapeutics today announced that it has raised £69.2 million ($95.4 million) in a Series C financing round.

The financing was significantly oversubscribed with high demand from both existing and new investors. The Series C financing was led by Redmile Group which was joined by new investors OrbiMed and Invus. In addition to Redmile, all existing Series B investors reinvested, including major investors Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Cowen Healthcare Investments. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) also converted a $10 million convertible note that formed part of a 2020 collaboration agreement, into equity as part of this round.

Proceeds from this financing will support the advancement of Evox’ exosome-based therapeutics pipeline, including progression of several rare disease assets into the clinic, and continued development of its world-leading DeliverEX exosome drug platform. In connection with the financing, Evox will appoint Chau Khuong, a partner at OrbiMed, to its board of directors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Evox Therapeutics and Takeda sign multi-target rare disease collaboration
27 March 2020
Biotechnology
BIA applauds record levels of investment in UK biotech sector
24 January 2019
Biotechnology
Evox Therapeutics signs second big-dollar deal with a pharma major
9 June 2020
Biotechnology
Evox Therapeutics acquires exosome AAV technology and IP
20 June 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze