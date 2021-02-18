Evox Therapeutics raises $95.4 million in over-subscribed financing round

Oxford University, UK, biotech spinout Evox Therapeutics today announced that it has raised £69.2 million ($95.4 million) in a Series C financing round.
The financing was significantly oversubscribed with high demand from both existing and new investors. The Series C financing was led by Redmile Group which was joined by new investors OrbiMed and Invus. In addition to Redmile, all existing Series B investors reinvested, including major investors Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Cowen Healthcare Investments. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) also converted a $10 million convertible note that formed part of a 2020 collaboration agreement, into equity as part of this round.
Proceeds from this financing will support the advancement of Evox’ exosome-based therapeutics pipeline, including progression of several rare disease assets into the clinic, and continued development of its world-leading DeliverEX exosome drug platform. In connection with the financing, Evox will appoint Chau Khuong, a partner at OrbiMed, to its board of directors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze