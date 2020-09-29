Sunday 11 January 2026

Ex-Allergan VP joins Exscientia as chairman

Biotechnology
29 September 2020
David Nicholson, the former executive vice president and chief R&D officer at Allergan, has been named chairman of the board of directors at UK-based Exscientia.

Dr Nicholson is joining a company that calls itself the world-leading artificial intelligence drug discovery company to help define and oversee the strategy and progression of its business model and discovery pipeline through to a clinical setting.

He has held a number of senior leadership positions over a 40-year career in research and development not just at Allergan, which has now been taken over by US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), but also by Bayer (BAYN: DE), Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), Schering-Plough and Organon.

