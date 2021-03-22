Excitement and skepticism at prospects of Provention Bio's teplizumab

The odds for and against betting on Provention Bio’s (Nasdaq: PRVB) teplizumab, which is being studied in the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) among at-risk patients, have been assessed.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have rated Provention Bio with an Outperform rating, and a key opinion leader (KOL) in medicine is cited in a RBC report as expressing mixed views about the prospects of teplizumab.

Approval 'would not be surprising'