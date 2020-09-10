Exciting news for children with rare liver disease

Boston, USA-based Albireo Pharma (Nasdaq: ALBO) has released positive top-line results from the Phase III PEDFIC 1 trial of odevixibat.

Shares in the company rose sharply following the announcement and stood more than 50% higher by the close of trading on Tuesday.

Specializing in orphan pediatric liver diseases, Albireo is working on novel bile acid modulators. The firm was founded in Sweden, and was originally spun out of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).