Exec appointments at Biogen Idec and Halozyme; Succession plan for Forest Labs

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced that Spyros Artavanis-Tsakonas, has been named chief scientific officer. Dr Artavanis-Tsakonas had served as interim CSO while on sabbatical from Harvard Medical School.
He will now continue in this role in a permanent capacity, and will also lead the company’s research strategy, capabilities and discovery platforms. He will report to Doug Williams, executive vice president of R&D. He will continue to serve as a Professor of Cell Biology at Harvard Medical School, where he was the founding Director of the Developmental and Regenerative Biology graduate program.
