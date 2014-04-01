Executive Q&A: Epigenomics’ chief executive Dr Thomas Taapken

Germany-based molecular diagnostics firm Epigenomics AG is currently developing and commercializing a pipeline of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. The Pharma Letter interviewed chief executive Dr Thomas Taapken (pictured) about Epigenomics’ lead product, increasing revenue and global presence.

Please could you give us an overview of what Epigenomics does?

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company developing and commercializing a pipeline of proprietary products for cancer. The company’s products enable doctors to diagnose cancer earlier and more accurately, leading to improved outcomes for patients.