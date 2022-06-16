Exelixis and BioInvent establish I-O option and license agreement

US biotech company Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) and Sweden’s BioInvent (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) have entered into an option and license agreement focused on the identification and development of novel antibodies for use in immune-oncology (I-O) therapeutics.
The collaboration is intended to expand Exelixis’ portfolio of antibody-based therapies and will combine BioInvent’s cancer immunology and antibody biology expertise with Exelixis’ expertise and resources in antibody engineering and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies, and proven history of developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. Target and antibody discovery will be performed using BioInvent’s proprietary n-CoDeR antibody library and patient-centric F.I.R.S.T screening platform, which together allow for parallel target and antibody discovery.
The news sent BioInvent’s shares 7.6% higher to 43.65 Swedish kronor by early afternoon trading.
