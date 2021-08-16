Exelixis and Invenra add 20 oncology targets to collaboration

US biotech companies Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) and Invenra have expanded their discovery and licensing collaboration to include an additional 20 oncology targets.

The augmented partnership builds on the two companies’ ongoing collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop mono-specific and multi-specific antibodies for incorporation into novel biologics to treat cancer, which was originally announced in May 2018 and expanded in October 2019.

'Differentiated pipeline'