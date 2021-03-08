Sunday 11 January 2026

Exelixis enters licensing deal with Wuxi Biologics

Biotechnology
8 March 2021


Genomics-based drug discovery company Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) has announced an exclusive license agreement with WuXi Bio (HKG: 2269) to support the continued expansion of its oncology biologics pipeline.

The agreement is the latest in a series of biologics-focused transactions for Exelixis as the company builds out its pipeline behind Cabometyx (cabozantinib), the Californian company’s flagship product and global oncology franchise, which received its fourth approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in January.

"We are transforming how biologics are developed"Under the terms of the agreement, Exelixis will make an undisclosed and apparently ‘modest’ upfront payment to WuXi Bio in exchange for an exclusive license to a panel of monoclonal antibodies to a pre-clinically validated target, discovered based on the Chinese firm’s integrated technology platforms, for the development of antibody-drug conjugate, bispecific, and certain other novel tumor-targeting biologics applications.

