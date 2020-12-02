Exelixis exercises option on cancer candidate

Genomics-based drug discovery company Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) has exercised its exclusive option for Iconic Therapeutics’ lead oncology antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program under a May 2019 agreement that also involves Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME).
As a result, Exelixis now has responsibility for the future clinical development, commercialization, and manufacturing of the tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC now known as XB002.
A rationally designed next-generation ADC, XB002 comprises a TF-targeting antibody with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink linker-payload, creating the potential for an improved therapeutic index and favorable safety profile as compared to earlier-generation, TF-targeting ADCs.
