Sunday 11 January 2026

Exelixis expands its biotherapeutics portfolio

Biotechnology
5 May 2021
exelixis-big-1

US genomics-based drug discovery company Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) and French immuno-oncology biotech GamaMabs Pharma have entered into an agreement under which Exelixis will acquire all rights, title and interest in GamaMabs’ AMHR2 antibody technology.

Exelixis will pay GamaMabs $5 million upon signing of the agreement, make additional payments on completion of closing conditions, and make additional milestone payments after closing, contingent upon various events. Once the transfer is completed, Exelixis will control 100% of GamaMabs’ AMHR2 franchise technology including all assets pertaining to GamaMabs’ monoclonal antibody drug product murlentamab (GM-102).

“GamaMabs has generated a compelling body of pre-clinical data supporting the potential of AMHR2 as a target for novel oncology therapies and demonstrated the safety of an anti-AMHR2 monoclonal antibody in human clinical trials,” said Peter Lamb, executive vice president, scientific strategy and chief scientific officer of Exelixis.

He continud: “Based on these data, we believe that applying our ADC capabilities to GamaMabs’ panel of antibodies against AMHR2 could yield a promising new addition to our biotherapeutics portfolio. Acquiring GamaMabs’ extensive know-how related to this target, as well as existing drug product and related manufacturing cell lines, will allow us to reduce significantly the development timeline compared with starting an AMHR2 program de novo. This is consistent with our strategy of advancing novel cancer therapies as rapidly as possible in order to enable new treatment options that may provide improved patient benefit.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Exelixis and Invenra add 20 oncology targets to collaboration
16 August 2021
Biotechnology
GamaMabs' murlentamab extends PFS in colorectal cancer patients
5 July 2019
Biotechnology
Exelixis enters licensing deal with Wuxi Biologics
8 March 2021
Biotechnology
Exelixis exercises option on cancer candidate
2 December 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze