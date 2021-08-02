Exicure shares fly on news of neurodegenerative disorders deal

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) and US biotech Exicure (Nasdaq: XCUR) have signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to research, develop, and commercialize spherical nucleic acids (SNAs) as potential investigational treatments for Huntington’s disease and Angelman syndrome.

Shares in Exicure were up by more than a third in pre-market trading on Monday, amid news of the deal.

Oligonucleotides are synthetic structures of nucleic acids that can be used to modulate gene expression via a range of processes, including gene activation, inhibition, and splice-modulation.