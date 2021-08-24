Expanded capacity for BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 jabs backed by CHMP

The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has adopted recommendations that will increase manufacturing capacity and supply of two COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union.
The CHMP has approved an additional manufacturing site for the production of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The site, located in Saint Remy sur Avre, France, is operated by Delpharm and will manufacture finished product. The site will allow to provide approximately up to 51 million additional doses in 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze