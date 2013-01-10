Experimental data published on use of recommended medicines and treatments by UK's NHS

Experimental data about the use of the UK drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) recommended medicines and treatments by National Health Service organizations was yesterday published by the Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) on behalf of the Department of Health and the NHS Commissioning Board (NHS CB).
NICE Technology Appraisals in the NHS in England 2011; Experimental Statistics – Innovation Scorecard; follows the Innovation Health and Wealth paper published by the DoH in 2011, which set out plans to support development and adoption of innovation in the NHS.
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