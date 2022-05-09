Exploring the science of attraction

Since COVID, the balance of power in biotech recruitment has shifted toward employees. What do companies need to know now about candidate motivation, and how can they adapt their proposition to win more talent? It’s psychological, says Tom Froggatt, MD of Singular Talent, a biotech recruiter.

It’s just got tougher for biotech companies – especially those at an early-stage where risk is greater – to access the talent essential to develop a successful business.

Two factors, trends accelerated by COVID, are complicating the recruitment challenge. The first is straightforward and structural: there are more roles than people to fill them, making it a candidate-driven market.