Eye-opening Phase III data from Swiss biotech Idorsia

Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) has announced positive top-line results from the first Phase III study of its dual orexin receptor antagonist, daridorexant.

Shares in the company leapt over a tenth following the news that the trial, which is testing the candidate as a treatment for insomnia, met efficacy goals of objective and subjective sleep parameters.

The trial also met goals on daytime performance with no residual effect in the morning, with no evidence of rebound or withdrawal symptoms upon treatment discontinuation.