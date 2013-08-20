Eylea captures quarter of wet-AMD patient share in USA, surpassing Lucentis

Retinal specialists/general ophthalmologists in the USA surveyed by BioTrends Research, a unit of health care advisory firm Decision Resources, now treat 26% of their intravitreal pharmaceutically treated wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patients with Regeneron's (Nasdaq: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept), a significant increase from one year ago.

Eylea has been on the market since November 2011. In fact, patient share for Eylea now surpasses that for Roche (ROG: SIX)/Genentech's Lucentis ((ranibizumab; 21%), which has been available since 2006. However, off-label use of Roche/Genentech's Avastin (bevacizumab) continues to dominate the wet-AMD market, largely due to its low cost relative to the other anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agents and proven efficacy.

Dosing convenience favors Eylea