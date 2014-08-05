Eylea drives Regeneron’s 2nd-qtr to beat expectations

USA-based biotech company Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) revealed today that total revenues for the second quarter of 2014 increased by 45% to $665.7 million, topping the average forecast of $648 million among analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Total revenues include collaboration revenues of $240 million compared to $117 million in the like quarter of 2013, and included payments for French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN). The company’s shares rose 2.9% to $334.86 by mid morning.

Net product sales were $418 million, compared to $334 million in the second quarter of 2013. Ophthalmic drug Eylea (aflibercept) generated net product sales in the USA of $415 million in the reporting quarter of 2014, compared to $330 million in the second quarter of 2013. Outside the USA, Eylea is sold by German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE). Regeneron confirmed its previous forecast for sales of Eylea sales forecasts of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion for the full year.