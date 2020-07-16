Fab'entech launches COVID-19 immunotherapy program

Lyon, France-based Fab’entech said today it has launched a program to develop an immunotherapy treatment against COVID-19.
This treatment will be used for severely ill patients requiring respiratory assistance. Human clinical trials should start in early 2021.
In order to meet new public health challenges, Fab’entech has created a development and production platform based on a polyclonal immunotherapy technology which enables targeted recognition of a virus or toxin and its specific neutralization. This new COVID-19 program stems from the R&D and industrial platform developed by Fab’entech over the last decade, which draws on technology proven in the treatment of infectious diseases.
Launched in 2009 on the basis of an immunotherapy process initially developed by Sanofi Pasteur for its own product and licensed to Fab’entech, the company has already developed a first treatment against avian flu H5N1 and worked, in particular, on a treatment for Ebola.
