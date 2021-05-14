Faron sub-licenses US rights to traumakine patent

Finland-based biotech Faron Pharmaceuticals (LSE: FARN) today revealed that it has signed a sub-license agreement for the rights to US patent US9,376,478, which currently extends to 2033.
The agreement clarifies Faron's intellectual property position in the USA. ahead of any launch of traumakine for the treatment of capillary leak and systemic inflammatory response syndromes (SIRS) including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in the USA (subject to marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration).
Faron will pay a small signing-fee, as well as single-digit standard market royalties from future sales of its intravenous (IV) IFN beta-1a (traumakine) in the USA. This sub-licence specifically covers a manufacturing patent valid only in the USA (no corresponding patents exist in other countries) and adds to Faron's existing comprehensive patent portfolio for traumakine which includes use and IV formulation patents, as well as market exclusivity in Europe as an orphan medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze