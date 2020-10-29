Sunday 11 January 2026

Fasenra frees asthma patients from oral corticosteroids

Biotechnology
29 October 2020
fasenra_big

Top-line results from the Phase IIIb PONENTE study show that 62% of people with severe asthma were able to stop using oral corticosteroids (OCS) when treated with Fasenra (benralizumab).

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) said the interleukin (IL)-5 receptor binding biologic eliminated the use of maintenance OCS use in people with a broad range of blood eosinophil counts.

The trial met both primary endpoints, with 81% of people achieving complete elimination or a reduction in daily use of OCS treatment to 5mg or less, when further reduction was not possible due to adrenal insufficiency.

