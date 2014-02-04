Friday 9 January 2026

Faster, better, safer: How clinical trials can be transformed by Equivital wearable technology

Biotechnology
4 February 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

A UK-based mobile human monitoring company is making waves in health care as it aims to revolutionize the way clinical trial data is collected. Privately-owned Hidalgo, based in Cambridge, has developed Equivital, the market-leading brand for mobile human monitoring solutions and real world data services. Clinical director Dr Ekta Sood spoke to The Pharma Letter’s Sophie Flowers about how it could change the face of clinical trials for the industry.

Imagine a way of making clinical trials more streamlined and efficient – to speed up ways of monitoring compliance, pick up any safety issues early on, and collect quality real world data (RWD) from trial participants in the comfort of their own homes. Some savvy pharma companies have already picked up on the next big thing in data collection and are trialing wearable technology in clinical studies using the second generation Equivital LifeMonitor. It consists of a soft sensor belt, worn across the body, and a mobile app or docking station to which vital data from the body is transmitted. The technology has already been used in various industries to collect RWD, including the elite US Marine Corps. In sport, it’s been used to track training by UK Sport athletes, and has even been deployed to monitor the core temperature of Australian firefighters whilst on duty. But it’s in healthcare that the technology is really coming into its own, led by the pharma industry.

While its possible uses are far and wide, Dr Sood explains that essentially the company is interested in what affects the human body in a real world environment. It focuses on tracking how the body is responding to various stimuli in the real world, internal and external, and then creating technical solutions that can make sense of the collected information. She explained: “We’ve only just started to scratch the surface of what the body is doing in the real world. The key point is making the data useful to clinical safety efficacy.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze