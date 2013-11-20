Favorable OS Ph III results with Amgen’s talimogene laherparepvec in melanoma patients

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, has presented positive interim overall survival (OS) results from a pivotal Phase III trial evaluating talimogene laherparepvec in patients with unresected stage IIIB, IIIC or IV melanoma compared to granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Results were presented during an oral session at the 2013 Society for Melanoma Research (SMR) Congress, in Philadelphia.
At a predefined interim analysis of this Phase III study, median OS was 23.3 months in the talimogene laherparepvec arm over 19.0 months in the GM-CSF arm (HR = 0.79, 95% CI 0.61-1.02; p=0.0746). Differences in survival rates were pronounced in the subset of patients with stage IIIB, IIIC or IV M1a disease (HR = 0.56, 95% CI, 0.38-0.81) or who received talimogene laherparepvec as first-line treatment (HR = 0.49, 95% CI, 0.33-0.74), each comprising around 50% of the study population.
Data complement durable response previously reported
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze