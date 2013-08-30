Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA acceptance of ibrutinib NDA triggers milestone for Pharmacyclics

Biotechnology
30 August 2013

California, USA-based Pharmacyclics (Nasdaq: PCYC) said yesterday (August 29, 2013) that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing its New Drug Application (NDA) for the investigational oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor ibrutinib, for two B-cell malignancy indications: previously treated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Analysts at Credit Suisse have put a net present value for ibrutinib for CLL/MCL in the USA of $43.35 per share (73% of total) for Pharmacyclics. The company’s shares, which have already risen 93% so far this year, gained nearly 5% to $117.11 yesterday.

The FDA's acceptance of the NDA triggers a $75 million milestone payment to Pharmacyclics under its collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, a unit of US health care major Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The deal with Janssen involved $150 million upfront and further potential payments of $825 million to Pharmacyclics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze