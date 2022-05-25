FDA accepts BLA for etranacogene dezaparvovec

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted by CSL Behring, a subsidiary of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), for etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B.
CSL Behring is Dutch biotech uniQure’s global commercialization partner for etranacogene dezaparvovec and is solely responsible for all regulatory activities, including filings and agency interactions, associated with etranacogene dezaparvovec.
uniQure led the multi-year clinical development of etranacogene dezaparvovec, including the pivotal Phase III HOPE-B clinical trial, and the company will be responsible for the global commercial supply of etranacogene dezaparvovec.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze