FDA accepts efficacy supplement to expand the Elevidys indication

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and filed the efficacy supplement to the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) submitted by US precision genetic medicines firm Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT).
According to the Cambridge, USA-based biotech, the goals of the efficacy supplement are twofold: To expand the labeled indication for Elevidys for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene; and to convert the Elevidys accelerated approval to a traditional approval.
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