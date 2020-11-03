Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA accepts Libtayo for priority review in first-line advanced NSCLC

Biotechnology
3 November 2020
sanofi-regeneron-big

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) to treat patients with first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with ≥50% PD-L1 expression.

The target action date for the FDA decision is February 28, 2021, said the drug’s developer Regeneron Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: REGN), whose shares closed up nearly 1% at $548.58, despite the negative news of a pause on a trial of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 also released yesterday.

The sBLA is supported by results from a Phase III open-label, randomized, multi-center trial that investigated the first-line treatment of Libtayo monotherapy compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose tumor cells expressed PD-L1, including those whose cancers had confirmed PD-L1 expression of ≥50% using the PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx kit. Results were presented at the 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress in September.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Phase III Libtayo trial stopped early on success in first-line NSCLC
27 April 2020
Biotechnology
EMA validates tepotinib for unserved NSCLC patients
26 November 2020
Biotechnology
Propanc progresses metastatic cancer program
31 December 2020
Biotechnology
Regeneron earnings beat analysts' expectations
6 February 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze