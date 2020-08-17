Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA accepts sBLA for Tyvaso

Biotechnology
17 August 2020
united_therapeutics_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Tyvaso (treprostinil) inhalation solution for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The drug’s developer, United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR), expects the agency's review to be complete in April 2021. The FDA approved the prostacyclin vasodilator in July 2009 for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

"Tyvaso, if approved by the FDA, would be the first and only therapeutic approved for the treatment of PH-ILD, a condition that afflicts approximately 30,000 people in the United States," said Martine Rothblatt, chairman and chief executive of United Therapeutics, adding: "We look forward to working with the agency during the regulatory review process, with the goal of expanding the population of patients with pulmonary hypertension who could benefit from this important medicine."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA nod for first treatment for certain progressive interstitial lung diseases
10 March 2020
Generics
United Therapeutics advised of Watson ANDA filing for Tyvaso
15 June 2015
Pharmaceutical
A further blow for reformulated lung disorder therapy
26 November 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze