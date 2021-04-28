Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA accepts Takeda's mobocertinib for priority review

Biotechnology
28 April 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review for the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for mobocertinib (TAK-788), Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) announced today.

The drug candidate is intended for the treatment of adult patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutation-positive (insertion+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), as detected by an FDA-approved test, who have received prior platinum-based chemotherapy. Mobocertinib is the first oral therapy specifically designed to selectively target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target actions date for mobocertinib of October 26, 2021.

