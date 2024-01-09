FDA accepts Tivdak sBLA for priority review

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking to convert the accelerated approval of Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) to full approval, for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after first-line therapy.

The application, which came form US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and partner Denmark’s Genmab (OMX: GEN), has been granted Priority Review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 9, 2024.