FDA accepts tremelimumab for priority review

UK pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Biologics License Application (BLA) for tremelimumab has been accepted for Priority Review in the USA, supporting the indication of a single priming dose of the anti-CTLA4 antibody added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
A supplemental BLA has also been submitted for Imfinzi in this indication. This novel dose and schedule of the combination is called the STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab).
The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the Food and Drug Administration action date for their regulatory decision, is during the fourth quarter of 2022 following the use of a priority review voucher.
