FDA advisory panel recommends Descovy for PrEP

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) voted by 16 to 2 to recommend approval of Descovy (emtricitabine 200mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25mg tablets; F/TAF) for the proposed indication of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in men and transgender women (TGW) who have sex with men, according to the drug’s developer, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).
“We appreciate the advisory committee’s thoughtful review and discussion of the data during today’s meeting and look forward to collaborating with FDA to make this potential new prevention option available to people at risk of HIV in the United States,” said Dr Diana Brainard, senior vice president, HIV and Emerging Viruses, at Gilead Sciences, adding: “Descovy represents a potential new therapeutic option for people at risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection. If approved for a PrEP indication, Descovy could play a meaningful role in the federal initiative to address the nation’s HIV epidemic.”
Split vote on cis-gender women
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze