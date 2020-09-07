FDA approval for lung cancer drug Gavreto

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test, US precision cancer therapy specialist Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC) announced on Friday, when the firm’s shares moved up 2.9% to $75.00 in after-hours trading.
The approval is based on data from the Phase I/II ARROW clinical trial, which showed efficacy for Gavreto in patients with RET fusion-positive NSCLC with or without prior therapy, and regardless of RET fusion partner or central nervous system involvement.
Partnered with Genentech
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze