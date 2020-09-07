FDA approval for lung cancer drug Gavreto

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test, US precision cancer therapy specialist Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC) announced on Friday, when the firm’s shares moved up 2.9% to $75.00 in after-hours trading.

The approval is based on data from the Phase I/II ARROW clinical trial, which showed efficacy for Gavreto in patients with RET fusion-positive NSCLC with or without prior therapy, and regardless of RET fusion partner or central nervous system involvement.

Partnered with Genentech