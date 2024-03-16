FDA approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi for new indication

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval for a new indication of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy from US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

Breyanzi is now authorized for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) inhibitor.