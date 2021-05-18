FDA approves Empaveli for life-threatening rare blood disease

The US Food and Drug Administration FDA has approved Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) injection to treat adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare, life-threatening blood disease.
Developed by USA-based Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS), whose shares shot up nearly 20% to $53.06 yesterday, Empaveli is the first PNH treatment that binds to compliment protein C3.
Empaveli is approved for use in adults with PNH who are treatment naïve as well as patients switching from the Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) C5 inhibitors Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (ravulizumab), the company noted.
