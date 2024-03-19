FDA approves first gene therapy for children with MLD

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Lenmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), the first FDA-approved gene therapy indicated for the treatment of children with pre-symptomatic late infantile, pre-symptomatic early juvenile or early symptomatic early juvenile metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).

The FDA granted approval of Lenmeldy to Orchard Therapeutics, which has recently been acquired by mid-size Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151).