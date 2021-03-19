FDA approves first treatment for recurrent pericarditis

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Arcalyst (rilonacept) injection to treat recurrent pericarditis and reduce the risk of recurrence in adults and children 12 years and older.

The FDA granted the approval of Arcalyst to Bermuda-headquartered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KNSA), whose shares were up more than 7% at $23.28 in pre-market trading. The company said commercial launch is expected in April 2021.

Recurrent pericarditis is characterized by a remitting-relapsing inflammation (or symptoms that fluctuate in severity) of the pericardium, a thin tissue sac surrounding the heart. Pericarditis often causes chest pain, which can be sharp. This chest pain worsens when patients take a deep breath.