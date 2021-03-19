FDA approves first treatment for recurrent pericarditis

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Arcalyst (rilonacept) injection to treat recurrent pericarditis and reduce the risk of recurrence in adults and children 12 years and older.
The FDA granted the approval of Arcalyst to Bermuda-headquartered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KNSA), whose shares were up more than 7% at $23.28 in pre-market trading. The company said commercial launch is expected in April 2021.
Recurrent pericarditis is characterized by a remitting-relapsing inflammation (or symptoms that fluctuate in severity) of the pericardium, a thin tissue sac surrounding the heart. Pericarditis often causes chest pain, which can be sharp. This chest pain worsens when patients take a deep breath.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze