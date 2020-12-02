FDA approves Gavreto for RET-altered thyroid cancers

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved Blueprint Medicines’ (Nasdaq: BPMC) Gavreto (pralsetinib) for adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) who require systemic therapy or RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory (if radioactive iodine is appropriate).
Earlier this year, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Gavreto for the treatment of adults with metastatic RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test.
Blueprint Medicines and Genentech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX), will co-commercialize Gavreto in the US and Roche has exclusive commercialization rights for Gavreto outside of the USA, excluding Greater China, under a deal signed in July that earned Blueprint at upfront $755 million and worth a potential $1.7 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze